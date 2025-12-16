Himachal: Select Committee formed to examine proposed amendments in Section 118

Himachal Vidhan Sabha has constituted the Select Committee to examine various aspects of the Bill which proposes to make amendments in Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972.

The committee will be headed by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh will also be one of the Members of the committee.

A total of seven legislators, four from the BJP and three from the Congress, have been made Members of the committee. The BJP MLAs made Members are Sukh Ram Chaudhary (Paonta Sahib), Satpal Singh Satti (Una), Randhir Sharma (Naina Devi) and Trilok Jamwal (Bilaspur). The Congress MLAs, part of the Select Committee, are Randhir Sharma (Bilaspur), Sanjay Rattan (Jwalamukhi) and Harish Janartha (Shimla Urban).

It was on December 5, the last day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha at Dharamsala, that it was decided to refer the proposed Bill to the Select Committee.

Now the Vidhan Sabha Speaker has constituted the Select Committee which will examine the Bill and give its opinion. Revenue Minister Jagat Negi had introduced the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha which was taken up for discussion and passing on December 5.

Though successive regimes, headed by the Congress and the BJP, contemplated making amendments in Section 118 but considering its sacrosanct nature and a possible political fallout they did not proceed ahead. Section 118 is construed as a major hindrance in the growth of industry in Himachal.

The Sukhu-led Congress regime was keen to pass the Bill aimed at simplifying the cumbersome procedures in seeking relaxation for purchase of land by people from outside the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has himself cited that this was being done to enhance the ease of doing business as it would help attract big industrial investment in Himachal.

The CM informed the House that many genuine investors were unable to complete projects within the stipulated timelines due to circumstances beyond their control. To address this, the Bill proposes a mechanism allowing extension of time upon payment of a prescribed penalty.

Another purpose that the amendment would serve was to encourage business in rural areas. As per the amendment, the government also proposes exempting short-term leases of buildings for up to 10 years from the purview of Section-118 of this Act.