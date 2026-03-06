Gubernatorial reshuffle: Who are new governors and LGs Taranjit Sandhu, Lt Gen Hasnain, RN Ravi and Kavinder Gupta

On Thursday night, President Droupadi Murmu conducted a major reshuffle of the gubernatorial positions across the country, reappointing new governors and LGs, repositioning some old and transferring some others.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu (LG Delhi): A JNU alumnus, Sandhu was born on January 23, 1963, in a family of educationists and studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. He is also the first Sikh LG of Delhi.

He graduated with History Honors from St Stephens’ College, Delhi, and pursued a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Taranjit Sandhu remains one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs.

He served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier and was the Indian ambassador to the US in his last role as a serving diplomat. After that, Sandhu unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket.

He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017 and First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000.

Sandhu has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York from July 2005 to February 2009. Prior to being the Indian envoy in the US, he was High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020, served at the High Commission of India, Colombo, earlier as the Head of the Political Wing from December 2000 to September 2004. Sandhu was also Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013. He has previously been at the Ministry of External Affairs as Joint Secretary (United Nations), Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997, and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career from former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political) / Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kiev from 1992 to 1994.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Bihar Governor): Former General Officer Commanding 15 Corps (Srinagar), 21 Corps & Military Secretary, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, through most of his four-decade career served in turbulent environments.

From Sri Lanka to Siachen Glacier, from the North East to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), and in UN operations from Mozambique to Rwanda, he has seen it all in crucial appointments.

He is currently the chief at National Disaster Management Authority where his profile says that he served seven tours in J&K, decorated in almost all of them and knows the J&K conflict comprehensively.

He commanded the Indian Army’s Srinagar based 15 Corps and is today one of the foremost writers and analysts on J&K, Pakistan, Middle East and transnational extremist violence. With a strong academic background from Sherwood College Nainital, St Stephen’s College Delhi, the Royal College of Defence Studies, Kings College London and the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Hawaii, Lt Gen Hasnain has been at the forefront of encouraging the adoption of the US initiated Scholar Warrior concept in the Indian Army.

On July 13, 2018, the President of India appointed Lt Gen Hasnain as Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. In 2015, he was nominated to be a Member of the Executive Council of the Prime Minister’s Library and Museum.

Gen Hasnain has six decorations awarded by the President for India and two by the Army Chief. He superannuated from the Indian Army in July 2013 after 40 years of active service.

Kavinder Gupta (Himachal Pradesh Governor): Born December 2, 1959, Gupta was the third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh since 2025 before he was moved to Himachal as governor on Thursday night. Previously, Gupta served as the last Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir state. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the age of 13, was jailed for 13 months during the Emergency.

Gupta served as the secretary of the Punjab unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad from 1978 to 1979. He also served as the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha from 1993 till 1998.

His political profile says he was elected Mayor of the city of Jammu for a record three consecutive terms, from 2005 to 2010. In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election, he contested as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected a Member of Legislative Assembly from the Gandhinagar constituency.

He defeated Raman Bhalla of the Indian National Congress, the incumbent. On March 19, 2015, Gupta was elected speaker of the Assembly. He also became the first-ever BJP leader to be appointed as the Speaker. On April 30, 2018, Gupta was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir state as a part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

He succeeded Nirmal Kumar Singh. On June 19, 2018, Gupta resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister after 51 days of taking the oath as BJP pulled out from the alliance with PDP. Ram Madhav, then BJP National General Secretary, presided over the press conference in which the announcement to end the alliance was made.

He criticised the CM Mehbooba Mufti-led government, saying it had “failed in its responsibility.”

He added that increase in violence, threat to fundamental rights and increase in radicalisation were the main factors behind the BJP’s decision to quit the J&K coalition government. He was appointed as third Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on July 14, 2025, by Droupadi Murmu.

RN Ravi (West Bengal Governor): A 1976-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Ravi spent two decades in the IB. He specialises in counter-insurgency and security issues in Northeast India and was interlocutor for Naga peace talks in 2014.

Ravi played a major role in the 2015 Naga Framework Agreement. He was appointed Governor of Nagaland in 2019 and later Governor of Tamil Nadu since 2021.

Ravi had multiple confrontations with the government of CM MK Stalin including issues around withholding bills, university appointments, and his speeches in the assembly. He has been moved from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal.