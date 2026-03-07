NEP programmes to begin in Himachal colleges from this session

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday directed officials and academic representatives to ensure the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in government degree colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

Chairing a meeting of the state-level Task Force constituted for the implementation of NEP in the state, the minister said NEP-aligned programmes would be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session.

These would include the three-year undergraduate programme, four-year undergraduate programme with Honours/Honours with Research and five-year integrated Bachelor’s-Master’s programmes. The four-year undergraduate programme will initially be introduced in colleges with higher enrolment.

“The semester system has already been successfully implemented at the postgraduate level and extending it to undergraduate programmes would bring greater academic flexibility and efficiency,” the minister said.

Thakur also directed institutions and universities to adopt modern evaluation processes, including technical evaluation, spot evaluation and strengthened internal assessment mechanisms.

He said these measures should enable universities to declare examination results within 30 days, thereby reducing delays and improving transparency in the evaluation process.

The minister further said 389 teaching posts would be filled soon, adding that the matter had already been referred to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

He also directed the introduction of an internal ranking system for colleges to improve academic standards and institutional performance.

Addressing institutional development, Thakur said the government was willing to provide greater autonomy to colleges, enabling them to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with organisations and introduce programmes that enhance skill development and career opportunities for students.

The minister also asked authorities to rationalise colleges with enrolment below 75 students to ensure efficient use of academic and infrastructural resources.

Thakur said Himachal had achieved several milestones in the field of education and had emerged as a frontrunner in the sector. Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary (Education), assured that the government would extend all possible support in addressing issues or challenges faced by the universities.