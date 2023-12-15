Now number-7 will not be seen on the back of any player of the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI on Friday retired Dhoni’s iconic number 7 jersey as a mark of respect to the World Cup-winning captain. Now Dhoni’s jersey number 7 will not be seen on the back of any other Indian cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has retired Dhoni’s jersey number after Sachin Tendulkar.

Some time after Tendulkar’s retirement, his jersey number 10 was retired by BCCI. Under the captaincy of Indian cricketer Dhoni, Team India won the 2007 T-20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy titles.

Dhoni is the only captain under whose leadership the team has won three ICC trophies. BCCI has taken this decision to memorialize his contribution to cricket. BCCI has informed the Indian cricketers that they cannot take the number 7 jersey.

According to ICC rules, players can choose any jersey number between 1 to 100, but these options have become limited for Indian cricketers.

BCCI said that 60 jersey numbers have been given among the current cricketers. So in such a situation, if a player stays away from cricket even for a year, then we do not give his jersey number to anyone.

In such a situation, the player who will debut will have the right to choose his jersey number around 30. Former cricketer Dhoni has proved his mettle in the world of cricket for a long time during his career spanning over 15 years and is also known as Captain Cool.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has welcomed MS Dhoni’s decision to retire the number 7 jersey and praised his contribution to Indian cricket.