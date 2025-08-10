Heavy rain to continue till Aug 15

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the state till August 15 as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for several districts of the state from August 11 to 14 and a yellow weather warning for August 10 and 15.

As a result of the orange warning, the possibility of landslides, mudslides as well as flash floods in vulnerable areas will be very high.

For August 10, yellow weather warning has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, resulting in heavy rain in isolated areas of these districts.

Similarly, an orange weather warning has been issued for Kangra and Mandi districts for August 11, resulting in very heavy to heavy rain in isolated areas of these districts.

As per the department, light to moderate rain at many places along with a few spells of very heavy to heavy rain are likely to occur in the state till August 15.

During this period, maximum temperatures are also likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C. However, no large change will occur in minimum temperatures as they are likely to remain normal throughout this period.

Meanwhile, the state, during the last 24 hours, witnessed heavy spell of rain at isolated places while also experienced light to moderate rain at most places.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur district received 110 mm rain, thus making it the place that received the highest amount of rain in the state during the past 24 hours. Similarly, Pandoh in Mandi district received 110 mm, Narkanda 66.5 mm, Kasauli 65.2 mm, Rajgarh 60 mm, Kufri 55.2 mm, Nahan 49.3 mm, Solan 45.6 mm, nalagarh and Kotkhai 30 mm each, Sundernagar 23.6 mm, Shimla 16.8 mm, Palampur 10.6 mm, Nadaun 10 mm, Bhuntar 9.4 mm, Bilaspur 5.8 mm, Manali 5 mm and Mandi 2.6 mm.