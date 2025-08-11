Mandi-Pandoh stretch of Manali NH likely to be completed by month-end

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a target to complete the construction of the Mandi-Pandoh road stretch on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway by the end of this month, aiming to significantly improve connectivity and ease of travel on this crucial route.

However, the ongoing monsoon rains and inclement weather in the region may delay the project.

This section of the highway has witnessed major construction activity, particularly the building of three key road bridges, which are essential for ensuring smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow.

Out of these three, two bridges are nearly complete and are expected to be opened for traffic in the coming days.

Speaking on the progress, Varun Chari, Project Director of the Kiratpur-Manali Four-Lane Project (NHAI), said that the work was being carried out on a war footing, but the persistent rains in the Mandi region were proving to be a significant obstacle.

“If weather conditions are favourable, we are confident of completing all three bridges and making them operational by the end of this month,” he stated.

Chari emphasised that the opening of the two nearly completed bridges would provide immediate relief to commuters, easing traffic congestion and enhancing safety. He added that the final bridge is also progressing steadily, but its completion is weather-dependent. “The construction teams are working round the clock, but natural disruptions are beyond our control,” he said.

The Mandi-Pandoh stretch is a critical segment of the Kiratpur-Manali national highway, a lifeline for both local commuters and tourists heading to Himachal Pradesh’s popular destinations like Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti.

Delays in construction have affected traffic movement, especially during the peak monsoon season, which is also the apple harvesting period, adding to the urgency of completing the project.

Once completed, this highway stretch is expected to greatly promote travel ease, reduce journey time and enhance road safety for thousands of daily commuters, transporters and tourists.

The NHAI has assured that all resources are being mobilised to meet the deadline and efforts will be intensified further if the weather allows.