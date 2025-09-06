Heavy rainfall to continue in HP; orange warning alert issued for 5 districts

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Mandi, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts for the next few hours.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for Shimla, Kullu and Solan districts as well, resulting in heavy spells of rain in isolated areas of these districts.

As many as 1,004 roads, including three National Highways (NH), remain blocked as a result of heavy downpour that continues to wreak havoc across the state.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 227 roads, including NH-3 and NH-305, are blocked in Kullu, 212 in Shimla, 205 in Mandi, 166 in Chamba, 48 in Sirmaur, 41 in Kangra, 32 in Una, 27 in Solan, 21 in Bilaspur, 15, including NH 505, in Lahaul and Spiti, seven in Kinnaur and three in Hamirpur district.

Additionally, about 1,992 distribution transformers, including 867 in Kullu, 454 in Shimla, 308 in Mandi, 168 in Solan, 160 in Chamba, 31 in Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti district, are also disrupted, leaving many places of the state without electricity.