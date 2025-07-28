Chamba’s Minjar fair begins with gaiety, religious fervour

Chamba’s age-old Minjar fair, which symbolises the blossoming of maize and embodies the spirit of communal harmony, began with gaiety and fervour amid singing of traditional Kujari Malhar songs.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, along with his wife Janaki Shukla, inaugurated the fair by hoisting the Minjar flag at the historic Chowgan ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Chamba district, with its glorious history spanning over a thousand years, is known for its natural beauty and rich folk art and culture.

“The historic International Minjar Fair, renowned for its rich traditions, not only showcases the unique culture of Himachal Pradesh but also promotes social harmony,” he said.

Extending his best wishes, Shukla expressed hope that the event, which is a symbol of victory, brings joy and enthusiasm to the people of the state.

He also called upon everyone to preserve traditional folk culture and maintain social harmony.

The Governor expressed serious concern over the increasing prevalence of narcotic substances and emphasised the need for collective awareness to combat this social evil.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs, besides flagging off an awareness rally aimed at spreading a strong message against drug abuse.

On this occasion, an anti-drug pledge was also administered. Earlier, the Governor offered Minjar (silk tassel) to presiding deity of Lord Raghuvir and Lord Lakshmi Narayan.

He also inaugurated and visited the sports competitions organised during the fair, as well as exhibitions set up by various departments and social organisations.

Under the Sampoornta Abhiyan, the Governor felicitated departmental officers and employees who had performed exceptionally at the district and sub-divisional levels.

President Municipal Council Neelam Nayar presented the traditional Minjar to the Governor. Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Minjar Fair Organising Committee, Mukesh Repaswal, honored the Governor on behalf of the committee.

The Deputy Commissioner said the cultural evenings of the fair have been designed to cater to the interests of all age groups.

Artistes from Chamba as well as other districts of Himachal Pradesh will get the opportunity to showcase their performances during the eight-day fair.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, his wife Neena Pathania; MLAs Neeraj Nayar, Dr Hans Raj, DS Thakur and Dr Janak Raj; District Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committee Chairman Lalit Thakur; Secretary to the Governor CP Verma; Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav; and Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra were also present on the occasion.