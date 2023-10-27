Road Accident: Car hits bike, girl students traveling on bike seriously injured

There was a massive collision between a car and a bike in Dehri of Kangra district on Friday morning. Two girl students riding the bike were seriously injured in the accident.

The condition of one is said to be critical. Minta and two girl students, residents of Gadroli, were going to Dehri College from Raihan on Friday morning.

In front of Dehri Water Supply Office, the driver of the car (HP 88-0917) coming from Raja Ka Talab side, went in the opposite direction and hit the two girl students riding the bike (HP 88-0376) hard. Prerna and Arzoo were seriously injured in the accident.

The family has taken Prerna to a private hospital in Pathankot. While Arzoo has been sent to Civil Hospital Noorpur. As soon as information about the accident was received, head constables Sanjeev and Dinesh reached the spot.

DSP Nurpur Vishal Verma said that the police have seized the car and bike and investigation is going on. A case has been registered against car driver Ashok Kumar, resident of Fatehpur.