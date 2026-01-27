Two labourers rescued near Atal Tunnel after being stranded in snow for 5 days

Manali witnessed a timely rescue operation on Tuesday after two persons were found stranded in deep snow near the first snow gallery close to Dhundi on the Manali-Atal Tunnel road.

The duo had been stuck in the area since Friday morning following fresh snowfall that rendered the stretch beyond Solang Nala inaccessible.

According to Manali DSP KD Sharma, the rescued individuals were labourers who had unknowingly ventured beyond Solang Nala despite the road being officially closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy snowfall in the upper reaches cut off their return route, leaving them stranded near Dhundi, where snow accumulation has reached approximately 4.5 ft.

DSP Sharma said the two men showed remarkable resilience while stranded in the harsh conditions. They were carrying blankets and some food supplies, which helped them survive the freezing temperatures.

To keep themselves warm, they also lit firewood at intervals. “Their presence of mind and basic preparations played a crucial role in ensuring their safety until help arrived,” he said.

The rescue operation was initiated on Tuesday after information was received via phone that two persons were trapped in snow near the first snow gallery at Dhundi.

Acting swiftly on the alert, a police team deployed for Atal Tunnel security immediately proceeded to the spot. Despite challenging conditions and heavy snow cover, the team successfully rescued both individuals and safely brought them towards Manali.

The rescued men were later identified as Rameshwar, a 28-year-old resident of Jharkhand, and Deepak, a 19-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh. Both were reported to be safe and in stable condition after the rescue.

Interestingly, the police were alerted after a resident of Lahaul spotted the stranded labourers and informed the authorities, highlighting the importance of local vigilance in such extreme weather situations.

The police have once again appealed to tourists, labourers, and locals to strictly adhere to advisories and avoid travelling beyond permitted points during snowfall.

Authorities reiterated that roads beyond Solang Nala remain closed during such weather conditions to prevent accidents and life-threatening situations.