Helpless after father’s death, two minor sisters seek govt’s help

Two minor sisters, who have lost their father Jatinder Singh, a resident of Utrala village in Baijnath tehsil of Kangra district, are still awaiting assistance from the state government to survive and continue their education.

The sisters are still in shock following the death of their father, a daily-wage earner, who had single-handedly raised them after their mother left them around 10 years ago. Jatinder died after a prolonged illness.

After their father’s death, the sisters are being looked after by their elderly aunt, who herself survives on daily wages and lives in a dilapidated house. With her limited income and advancing age, she is unable to fulfil even the basic needs of the two minors.

A team from The Tribune visited the sisters at their aunt’s home on Thursday. They were in tears and spoke about their uncertain life and fear.

“We do not know how we will survive now. Who will pay for our education, books and clothes? No one from the government has come to help us yet,” they added.

The distraught siblings said, “My father took care of us ever since our mother left us about 10 years ago. After his death, we are worried about our future, as our aunt (Bua ji) is old and cannot earn enough to feed us and take care of our education.”

Social activist Parveen Sharma urged the state government to take note of the children’s plight and intervene urgently for their rehabilitation and education.

Neelam Sood, head of local NGO People’s Voice, said, “Their aunt is not in a position to earn enough through daily labour. The children are in despair. The district administration must take the responsibility of their care and education.”

SDM, Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam said, “We will take steps for their rehabilitation after discussing the matter with Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hem Raj Berwa. The local Tehsildar has been asked to submit a report. The government will ensure that these children are taken care of.”

He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had launched the Sukh Ashraya Yojana especially for orphaned children and they would also be provided assistance under this scheme.