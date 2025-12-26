Doctors at IGMC Shimla announce indefinite strike from December 27 over termination of colleague

Resident doctors of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, have decided to proceed on an indefinite strike from Saturday, December 27.

The announcement came after the government terminated the services of Dr Raghav Nirula, a senior resident at IGMC for allegedly assaulting a patient inside the hospital. After the incident, the medical fraternity came together to demand the withdrawal of the order.

All routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed during the strike. Only emergency services will remain functional at the hospital.