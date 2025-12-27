Pilot dies after paraglider malfunctions at Bir Billing; ambulance delayed in traffic jam

A tragic paragliding accident at the world-famous Bir Billing site in Kangra district on Friday claimed the life of a pilot after his paraglider reportedly malfunctioned shortly after take-off, raising concerns over safety standards and emergency response at the popular adventure tourism destination.

According to Anurag Sharma, president of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the pilot took off from the Billing take-off point with a tourist seated in tandem when the glider developed a technical fault mid-air.

The paraglider lost balance and crashed near the road below the take-off site, leaving the pilot critically injured. The tourist sustained injuries but is stated to be out of danger.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district. He was an experienced flyer and had been associated with paragliding operations in the region for several years.

Local residents, fellow pilots and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted both the injured pilot and the tourist to the Civil Hospital in Baijnath.

Due to the severity of Mohan Singh’s injuries, doctors referred him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, for advanced treatment.

However, the ambulance carrying him was caught in a traffic jam in Baijnath, delaying the transfer by nearly an hour. Singh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The accident led to heavy traffic congestion on the Baijnath–Palampur road for about an hour, with long queues of vehicles reported as emergency services struggled to move through the crowded stretch.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baijnath Sankalp Gautam said the administration had received information about the fatal accident soon after the take-off and that the tourist flying with the pilot was safe.

“The matter is being looked into and all necessary procedures are being followed,” he said.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether it was due to a technical fault, human error, or weather conditions.

Officials said statements of witnesses, paragliding operators and association members are being recorded, and the equipment involved may be examined by technical experts.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over safety protocols, equipment checks, and emergency preparedness at Bir Billing, one of the most popular paragliding destinations that attracts thousands of adventure tourists every year.

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.