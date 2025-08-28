Himachal Assembly urges Centre to declare monsoon havoc as national disaster

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha today passed a resolution, urging the Centre to declare the havoc wreaked by incessant monsoons in various parts of Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster.

Moving the resolution under Rule 102, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that in view of the entire state suffering massive devastation, the Assembly should urge the Centre to extend financial assistance to Himachal and declare the natural calamity as a national disaster.

The resolution was passed by voice vote in the presence of the opposition member who supported it. However, BJP legislators resorted to sloganeering as Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi replied to the debate.

Replying to the debate, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi accused BJP of trying to look for an opportunity to hit out at the government even during a disaster.

“BJP is trying to create an impression that people are starving only to mislead people for their narrow political ends,” he remarked amidst the ruckus.

Negi informed that 38 persons had been evacuated from Chamba and in Saloon village, where all the houses had been washed away, there was no loss of life.

“They (opposition) are anti-Himachal and even in 2023 monsoons, they had not supported the resolution adopted by this house, seeking special financial assistance to Himachal,” he said.

Negi accused the Centre of discriminating against Himachal and said that no additional money had been given by the Centre to deal with the extraordinary situation apart from the routine funding.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said the resolution moved by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was important, urgent, and in the state’s interest, so it would be debated after relaxing the mandatory three days’ notice period for debate under Rule 102.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said BJP would support the resolution as the entire state had been severely affected, and they were equally concerned that timely help should reach the affected people and restoration work should be quick and effective.

“Seeing the situation, there is an urgent need to requisition AIF helicopters to rescue people to, especially those facing medical problems in Lahaul Spiti, as it will take a very long time to restore road connectivity,” he said.

Legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties took part in the debate. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the Centre must provide special financial assistance to Himachal to tackle the unprecedented situation due to the rain disaster and expedite relief and restoration works.

“There is an urgent need for developing a new development model which is sustainable and will help check the indiscriminate felling of trees and wrecking of the mountains,” he said.

Vikramaditya said that rising above political considerations, all the legislators should ensure sustainable development along with long-term planning to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said NHAI must be made accountable for triggering landslides. “This is a manmade disaster and not an act of God, as the rivers are flowing above the roads constructed by NHAI,” he said.

Others who took part in the debate included Barsar MLA ID Lakhanpal, Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie, Churah MLA Hans Raj, Bharmour MLA Janak Raj, and Lahaul Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana.