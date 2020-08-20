2 Chamba residents succumb to Covid

Two more deaths of persons infected with coronavirus were reported in the state yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 19.

A 48-year-old woman from Dalhousie in Chamba and a 48-year-old man, also from Chamba, with co-morbid conditions, died due to coronavirus. The woman succumbed at Dharamsala Zonal Hospital Covid care centre.

Chamba CMO Dr Rajesh Guleri, said that the woman had some respiratory disorder. On August 15 and 16 she got treatment at the NHPC hospital in Chamba and a private hospital in Banikhet. She was referred to Tanda medical college on August 17 where she tested positive on Tuesday. She was then shifted to Dharamsala zonal hospital where she died this morning.

Dr Guleri said that the second casualty was a resident of Rajnagar area, about 25 km from Chamba. He was a government employee and was admitted to Chamba medical college on August 13. He was suffering from pneumonia and diabetes.

175 new cases in state

There has been a sharp increase in the number of cases in Himachal with 175 new cases being reported today, taking the tally to 4,411. Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who was admitted to the IGMC, tested negative and is likely to be discharged tomorrow.

The highest spike was witnessed in Solan which registered 51 new cases, followed by 28 in Bilaspur, 21 in Sirmaur and Mandi, 16 in Kangra, 11 in Chamba, 10 in Kinnaur, five each in Kullu and Shimla and four in Hamirpur.

Cases in Solan cross 1000 mark

Solan became the first district in the state to surpass the 1,000 mark with 51 persons, including 12 policemen, testing positive for Covid today. There are 1,033 cases in the district now.

Medical officer health, Solan, Dr NK Gupta, said 16 of the 51 persons, who tested positive till this evening, were quarantined. They comprise 39 cases from the BBN belt, eight from Parwanoo including a doctor and a health care worker from ESI hospital and three from Kandaghat’s government polytechnic.

25 test positive in Sirmaur

Twenty-five persons, including seven women, tested positive in Sirmaur on Wednesday. RK Pruthi, DC, said 23 persons were from Paonta Sahib and two from Nahan. Seven persons were the staff members of Mankind Pharma, whose one unit was closed after the detection of a few positive cases.

Jawan among 6 infected

Six persons tested positive in Kangra. In Nurpur, the administration sealed Ward No. 5 and some parts of Ward No. 7 after declaring these as containment zone.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments