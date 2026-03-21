Himachal Budget LIVE updates: CM Sukhu announces up to 50 pc salary cuts amid fiscal crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27 in the state Assembly.

Sukhu today said this was the first time since 1952 that the Budget was being presented in the absence of Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre.

Sukhu, who holds the Finance portfolio started his speech while presenting his fourth budget for the year 2026-27. “It is unfair and injustice with the people of Himachal to stop the grant of RDG to the state,” he said.

CM Sukhu says the MGNREGA will continue in Himachal and four lakh ‘man-days’ will be generated for which state will provide money from its own kitty. This could put an additional burden of Rs 300 to 600 crore on the state governemt.

The CM says the state’s BPL list to especially include names of the poorest of poor families. Presently, there are 2.65 lakh BPL families in the state and now, the government is identifying the poorest of the poor to uplift them.

One lakh deprived poorest of poor families to be helped under Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar scheme. These families will get 300 units of free power. As many as 27,000 families out of these who do not have pucca house will be given help for houses, Rs 1,500 to be given to all women in these families as part of fulfilment of guarantee.

For the tourism sector, the CM says contribution from tourism sector to economy will be enhanced from 7.78 to 9 per cent.

Thrust will be on the promotion of sustainable and inclusive tourism. He says Kangra Aero City will be be developed for tourism promotion. New heli ports are on the anvil, he says, adding that a push would be given to temple tourism

For the forest sector, green cover to be enhanced from 29.5 to 32 per cent in 2026-27; plantation to be done on 8,000 hectares for which Rs 55 crore has been provised; women and youth mandals to be involved in undertaking plantations to ensure regular income for them; eco-tourism to be promoted as 50 new sites to be developed; bookings for 50 forest guest houses to be made online

MSP for fish procurement at Rs 100 per kg under Mukhya Mantri Machuara Sahayta scheme; royalty rate on fisheries reduced to one per cent to benefit 6,000 fisherman families; Rs 3,500 to be given Samman Nidhi for two monsoons during ban on fishing;

90 per cent subsidy on purchase of fishing nets and 70 per cent subsidy on boat purchase; subsidy on purchase of refrigeration vans, free scooters and three wheelers to be given to fishermen; Risk Fund Scheme for trout farms with Rs 1 crore corpus fund; and Rs 5.50 crore for 100 new trout farming units