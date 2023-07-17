Himachal cabinet meeting on 25th after the tragedy, two days holiday in schools of Rohru and Theog

Shimla. Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting has been fixed. The meeting has been scheduled on July 25, which will be held in the Summit Hall of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, in which many important decisions can be taken.

Significantly, the deluge in Himachal has caused loss of thousands of crores. The system is slowly being brought back on track, but the damage is immense. In such a situation, the government can take many important decisions. On the other hand, the SDM will now take a decision on school holidays. At present, a holiday has been declared in Rohru and Theog for the next two days.