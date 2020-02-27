Most poll promises fulfilled: Governor

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the budget session of the Assembly, Governor Bangaru Dattatreya today said his government had fulfilled most of the poll promises besides launching several welfare schemes for every section of society.

Highlighting the achievements of the Jai Ram-led BJP government, the Governor, with Deputy Speaker Hans Raj sitting by his side, took two hours and 20 minutes to read the address in Hindi. There was only occasional thumping of tables by ruling party members and ministers as the Governor delivered his address.

In a departure from past traditions, the Governor lauded the Centre for abrogation of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposal to construct the Ram temple. “This became possible only because of the guidance of a strong leadership in this country. My government endorses these decisions and congratulates the Central government for taking these unprecedented decisions,” he said.

Ye do saal Vishwas ke, pragati aur vikas ke” remained the guiding principle and the government has fulfilled most of the poll promises made to the people of the state, he said. He said the pace of development had been accelerated with the results of the Lok Sabha election and two Assembly by-polls in Dharamsala and Pachhad only vindicating it.

Making a special mention of the Global Investors Meet at Dharamsala, he said 736 MoUs amounting to Rs 97,700 crore had been signed with potential for generating 1.96 lakh jobs. He added that the ground breaking of 240 MoUs worth Rs 13,656 crore had been held.

He further said public service, grievance redress and good governance are the main objectives of his government. “Therefore, with a view to establishing a direct connect between the government and the public, many welfare policies and programmes like Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Him Care Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayta Kosh, Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Yojna, Jan Manch, Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, Investor Meet, Him Pragati Portal and Sahara Yojna had been launched. He said a total of 189 Jan Manch progammes had been held in which 45,708 complaints had been received and 41,698 addressed. He said several schemes in horticulture, agriculture, irrigation, forest, housing, public works, power, transport, health and education departments had been launched to benefit the people.

The Governor said in order to promote investment in the tourism sector, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2019 has been notified for encouraging private entrepreneurs to built tourism infrastructure. “An MoU has been signed with the Airport Authority of India on January 15, 2020 for developing a green field airport in Mandi District, besides expansion of existing airports and heliports,” he said.

He made mention of the NITI Aayog report in which HP has been ranked second in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, especially in education, gender equality, urban development, reducing inequalities and economic development.

Source : The Tribune

