Himachal Cabinet approves key policy changes, including Panchayat election rules

The Gram Panchayats that have remained reserved continuously for two consecutive terms since the base year 2010 will not be reserved in the forthcoming Panchayat election.

The Cabinet, in its meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, decided to invite objections and suggestions from the general public on the proposed amendments to Rules 28, 87, 88, and 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules, 1994.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Social Security Pension Rules, 2010, by redefining the term ‘destitute’ in a clearer manner and simplifying the certification process for availing benefits.

Under the revised provisions, women abandoned by their husbands, who are not living with them and have no independent source of income, will be considered destitute women.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to extend 40 per cent of Local Area Development Fund under Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy to provide financial assistance to children of the state. It also gave its nod for the cancellation of 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to be commissioned despite availing the benefit of the one-time amnesty scheme.

The Cabinet also decided to allot the 10 MW small hydroelectric project at Pandoh in Mandi to Bhakra Beas Management Board, subject to the return of the unused land by BBMB to the state government. The state government will receive 13 per cent free power and 5 per cent power as its share from BBMB.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved Operation and Maintenance Policy for handing over in-village infrastructure of both single-village schemes and multi-village schemes to Gram Panchayats.

The Cabinet also approved the constitution of Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited at Dhagwar (Kangra), comprising milk producers from the districts of Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Una.