MLA honours meritorious students at Mandi college

The 41st annual prize distribution function of Rabindranath Tagore Government Degree College, Sarkaghat, was celebrated with enthusiasm on Saturday on the college premises in Mandi district.

MLA from the Dharampur constituency Chander Shekhar attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA also announced Rs 1,000 each for four students who performed singing items and stated that Rs 60 lakh had been approved for the construction of a library building and Rs 12 lakh for parking facilities at the college.

Shekhar honoured meritorious students for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports and various co-curricular activities.

A total of 410 students were awarded in different categories, including annual academic performance, semester toppers, sports, cultural activities, NCC, NSS, Rovers and Rangers, student editors, CSCA, library users, Eco Club and the Red Ribbon Club.

In Bachelor of Arts (BA), Prateeksha secured the first position, while Shivani stood second and Komal third. In BSc (Non-Medical), Babita secured the first position, Hrishabh Ratan stood second and Aditi third.

In BSc (Medical), Riya Sharma secured the first position, Shabnam stood second and Vijay Kumar third.

In Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Manish Kumar secured the first position, while Palak Thakur and Sakshi stood second and third respectively.

These students were honoured for their outstanding academic performance during their undergraduate studies.