Himachal CM bans mobile phones for students in schools from March 31

Students of all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh will no longer be permitted to bring mobile phones on the school premises from March 31.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the academic environment and student well-being, Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across the state.

In case any student is found in possession of a phone, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed along with confiscation of the device. Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school.

To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district.

“It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth,” the CM remarked. He reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.