State Selection Commission will declare results for post codes without FIR

Shimla: The newly formed State Selection Commission in Himachal will give results to the pending recruitments stuck in the commission which was dissolved after the paper leak. The Commission has started efforts at its level to get results of about 18 post codes.

Earlier, the state government has given the recruitment of Ayurvedic Pharmacist, Junior Auditor and Junior Office Assistant Accounts to the Public Service Commission, while Operation Theater Assistant has been given to the State Selection Commission for CBT based on application.

The remaining 18 post codes are still out of the Vigilance Bureau’s FIR, but these also require clearance from the state government and the Vigilance Bureau.

On this file, a Deputy District Attorney related to the paper leak has written that he had heard the main accused Uma Azad saying in the court that papers have been leaked in many more postcodes.

State Selection Commission Chief Administrative Officer Rajkrishna Paruthi has formed a committee to clarify these post-code situations.

The Commission has taken the details of the Vigilance FIR registered from Hamirpur police station and sent it to the Vigilance Headquarters and asked whether any other case is registered against these recruitments in the police station of any other district.

Also, in the minutes, a demand has been made from the state government that the overage candidates should be given relaxation in the age limit so that the process can be taken forward. The State Selection Commission has also started work on making its Rules of Business.

According to the option given in the report of Deepak Sanan Committee, the Commission is not in favor of examining Omar method in case of less applications along with computer based test.

There is still no way to declare the result of 09 post codes in which case has been registered till now and investigation is going on. The Secretary of the Law Department or Personnel Department will have to write about this on the file.

Besides, it also has to be seen whether the Public Service Commission agrees to declare the result in the case of FIR or not. Otherwise, these results will also come to the State Selection Commission only.