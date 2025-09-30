Himachal eyes partnership with New Zealand for apple, pear cultivation

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering a partnership with New Zealand to boost apple and pear cultivation in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with a delegation from New Zealand, led by High Commissioner Patrick John Rata, to discuss potential collaboration in the horticulture sector.

The Chief Minister said that the state could benefit from New Zealand’s advanced horticultural practices, technology transfer and farmer capacity building.

“Such cooperation would help improve productivity, strengthen post-harvest management and meet international quality standards, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Himachal’s produce,” the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu further said that New Zealand’s experts could extend technical guidance in areas such as high-density plantation, orchard management, pest and disease control, storage and marketing strategies.

“This initiative would not only improve yield and quality but also boost the horticulture-driven economy of Himachal,” he said.

He further said that his government was committed to enhancing the income of apple growers and had taken several steps in this direction in the last two and half years.

“With the support of New Zealand’s expertise, the state aims to adopt modern, sustainable and climate-resilient practices, paving the way for a new era in apple and pear cultivation,” the Chief Minister said.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi also shared his valuable suggestions during the meeting.