‘Sukh ki nahin, dukh ki sarkar’: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi targets Himachal CM over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

“‘Ye sukh ki nahin, dukh ki sarkar hai,” Meenakshi Lekhi said, in a reference to the state’s chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for raising loans amounting ₹25,000 crore in sixteen months of being in power, and not fulfilling the promises made ahead of assembly polls.

“The BJP has gone to people with its report card for seeking a third term for Prime Minister Modi for its vision of developed India by 2047, while the performance of 16-month-old Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal has been dismal and it has nothing to show,” said Lekhi who is the Union minister of state of external affairs and culture.