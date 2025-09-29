Himachal pensioners plan statewide protest in October

The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Association (HPPA), Mandi District Executive Committee, held a meeting here on Sunday, under the chairmanship of district president Harish Sharma. The meeting witnessed the participation of office bearers from all 15 blocks of the district, along with representatives from the state executive committee.

Addressing the gathering, the district president expressed deep dissatisfaction over the state government’s failure to address the long-pending financial issues faced by pensioners. He revealed that despite multiple meetings with the CM, no concrete action has been taken so far. “We were assured repeatedly, but so far no progress has been seen,” said Sharma.

He said the pensioners had given the state government ample time, setting a deadline in September to resolve their grievances. However, with the government continuing to delay action, the association has now resolved to launch a statewide protest in October.

“Our patience has run out. We are not receiving our dearness allowance (DA), medical reimbursement claims remain unpaid and retirees from 2016 to 2022 are still waiting for their due financial benefits. This neglect is forcing us – senior citizens in the twilight of our lives – to take to the streets,” Sharma stated.

The attendees at the meeting unanimously agreed on organising demonstrations against the government’s apathy. Several key resolutions were passed, including intensifying efforts to highlight the plight of pensioners and rallying support across the state.

State media in-charge Kuldeep Guleria reiterated the association’s demand for immediate government action, warning that if neglected further, the protest movement would intensify across the state.