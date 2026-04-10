Himachal: Landslide blocks NH-5, traffic disrupted on Parwanoo-Solan stretch

Movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted near Dharampur on the Parwanoo–Solan stretch of National Highway-5 after muck from an excavated hillside fell onto the highway at 5 pm on Friday.

The incident occurred when a private company engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was clearing piled-up muck. However, the exercise led to loose debris and boulders rolling down onto the road from the hill above.

Efforts were underway to clear the debris and restore traffic movement on the highway.

While the lane adjoining the hillside was closed to traffic, vehicles were diverted to the other lane, leading to chaos and a traffic jam as vehicles quickly lined up on both sides of the highway.

Motorists attempting to use arterial routes through Garkhal–Jangeshu to reach Parwanoo and Chandigarh also faced an arduous time navigating the traffic. This single-lane road is already congested due to the tourist influx on weekends.

The limited traffic staff faced an added challenge as vehicles from the highway diverted towards Garkhal junction from Dharampur.