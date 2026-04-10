Untimely rain, inclement weather pose threat to wheat crop in Kangra

Untimely rain and inclement weather over the past few days have posed a serious threat to the standing wheat crop in the lower Kangra region, particularly Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Nagrota Surian agricultural blocks, where harvesting is expected to begin shortly.

Isolated cases of crop lodging have been reported from parts of Indora and Kangra blocks.

Progressive farmers in the region are worried due to the ongoing wet spell during the past one week. They fear that if the inclement weather conditions continue in the coming days, they will suffer extensive crop losses.

Farmers, who had sowed wheat during the optimal window in November and December, are getting anxious as the risk of waterlogging and crop lodging due to an unabated wet spell looms large.

With crops in the advanced stage of maturity, prolonged wet conditions can delay harvesting and adversely affect yield and grain quality.

However, the ongoing wet spell has brought some relief to farmers in the upper reaches of Kangra district where wheat had been sown in January at the end of the sowing season.

Agriculture experts say that light rainfall at this stage is beneficial for crops sown later in January, following a prolonged winter dry spell.

However, they warn that persistent rainfall coupled with strong winds can prove detrimental to the crop in the lower belts, where it is ripening and nearing harvest. Water stagnation weakens root systems and increases the likelihood of lodging, which can lead to significant crop damage and higher harvesting costs.

Farmers, who were preparing to begin harvesting, are now spending sleepless nights amid the fears of further rain, hailstorms and windstorms that can severely impact their produce.

Kuldeep Dhiman, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Palampur, advises farmers to take preventive measures. “Proper drainage should be ensured in fields to avoid waterlogging, which can weaken roots and cause crop lodging,” he adds.

He urges farmers to promptly report any crop damage due to natural calamity to the nearest agriculture or revenue department officials.

Farmers insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) have been advised to report losses within 72 hours by calling the national toll-free helpline 14447 to initiate compensation claims in case of natural calamities. Dhiman advises farmers to insure every cereal crop under the PMFBY.