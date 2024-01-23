Posts of teachers will be filled soon in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: After the controversy over the guest teacher policy, the state government has taken steps towards direct recruitment process through commission. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has instructed Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar to take up the matter with the Public Service Commission.

After this, the Education Secretary has written a letter to the Secretary of Public Service Commission for direct recruitment of teachers. It has been said that although the state government has released the information of the State Selection Commission, it will take time for it to become functional.

Therefore, will the Public Service Commission itself be able to recruit 2800 posts of JBT, TGT and C&V teachers to be filled through direct recruitment or not? After getting the consent from the Public Service Commission, the Education Secretary will send the requisition letter for these recruitments.

Only then will it be confirmed that this recruitment will be given to the State Public Service Commission only. Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the recruitment of 5291 teachers in May 2023.

In this, half of the posts to be filled on batchwise basis were being filled by the Education Department itself through counselling.

The Education Minister has told the Directorate of Elementary Education that the list of 800 teachers in TGT batchwise recruitment is ready and this process should be completed quickly, while steps should be taken to obtain permission from the High Court for about 1400 posts in JBT and Shastri.

The Education Minister has also given instructions to hold a meeting with the Advocate General to fill the 20 vacant posts of Deputy Director. Due to the court case, this promotion process has been put on hold.

