Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates development projects worth Rs 69 crore in Ghumarwin

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth approximately Rs 69 crore in Ghumarwin Assembly constituency in district Bilaspur yesterday.

These included inauguration of the Ghumarwin Police Station constructed at a cost of Rs 4.82 crore and the check dam and deck built over the Seer Khad at a cost of Rs. 3.67 crore.

He laid the foundation stones of several projects, including construction of a multi-purpose sports complex to be constructed near Tikkari Helipad near Ghumarwin to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6.08 crore and family quarters for police to be built near Ghumarwin Police Station at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

He laid the foundation stone of upgrade of the seven-km-long Amarpur-Hadsar-Dahad-Jaman-Ghumarwin road at a cost of Rs. 6.13 crore, upgradation of the 31-kilometre-long Ghumarwin-Barthin-Shah Talai road at an estimated cost of Rs 34.95 crore and construction of a 68 metre jeepable span bridge over the Seer Khad on the Badi Majhedwan-Dahad-Panol road at Badi Majhedwan, to be built at a cost of Rs 6.80 crore.

Earlier, on his arrival in Ghumarwin, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the local people. He interacted with residents at various places and also listened to their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the government was committed to all round development of the state. He said that government had cracked down on drug paddlers in the state and that he had initiated mission to eradicate ‘chitta’ from the state.

He said people should come forward to expose drug paddlers and drug users in the state.

Later, the CM also participated in state level function of Pensioners Welfare Association and assured them that their legitimate demands would be addressed at the earliest.

He said that government has spent over Rs 2,155 crore on disbursal of pensions and arrears of employees and pensioners in the state.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, among others, were present on the occasion.