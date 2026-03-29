Drone strike claims life of Una man in Abu Dhabi

A 52-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district was killed in a drone strike in Abu Dhabi, marking the first reported fatality from the district in the ongoing Gulf conflict.

The deceased, identified as Shammi, was a resident of Sanoli Majara village in Una subdivision and had been working as a driver in the UAE for several years.

According to information gathered from multiple sources, the incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday when Shammi had parked his vehicle in a restricted zone and was speaking on his mobile phone.

During this time, a drone strike, reportedly launched from Iran, hit the premises. The explosion was extremely intense, leaving his body severely mutilated and causing instantaneous death.

Following the attack, local authorities in Abu Dhabi swiftly cordoned off the area and took custody of the body.

Confirming the development, Una SDM Abhishek Mittal said the district administration has received official communication and is coordinating with the bereaved family to facilitate further formalities.

Back home, the news has triggered widespread grief in Sanoli Majara and nearby areas. Shammi, the sole breadwinner of his family, used to visit home periodically and had returned to Abu Dhabi shortly before hostilities escalated in the region.