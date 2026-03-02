Baddi, Dheerowal barriers auctioned at 34% premium

Despite mounting protests in Punjab over the steep hike in entry tax imposed by the Himachal government, the State Taxes and Excise Department has secured a significant revenue boost by auctioning two key inter-state barriers in Baddi and Dheerowal at rates 34 per cent above the reserve price.

The first-ever online auction, conducted under the chairmanship of Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, began yesterday morning and continued till 9:30 am today.

The bidding for the high-value Baddi barrier, which serves as the gateway to the state’s industrial hub, stretched for over 24 hours, drawing intense competition from five bidders. It was finally auctioned for Rs 37.60 crore against a reserve price of Rs 27.95 crore, earning the department an additional Rs 9.65 crore.

Similarly, the Dheerowal barrier was auctioned for Rs 20.81 crore, marginally above its reserve price of Rs 20.70 crore, with three bidders participating, informed Vinod Kumar Dogra, observer and in-charge of Baddi revenue district.

The bidding response highlights the lucrative nature of toll collection, particularly in Baddi where nearly 10,000 trucks operate daily in the industrial belt. The barriers have emerged as major revenue generators for the cash-strapped state.

Meanwhile, the Parwanoo barrier auction was postponed due to technical glitches during the earlier attempt on February 26. The government expects to generate around Rs 215 crore from the auction of various inter-state barriers across Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Una districts.