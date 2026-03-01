After a lean period, tourist footfall in Manali increases over weekend

The tourist town of Manali is buzzing with activity nowadays. After a relatively quiet period, the week has seen a significant surge in the number of visitors, with the famed Solang Nala, the Atal Tunnel and the breathtaking Lahaul valley being the major hotspots of tourists.

The melting of snow at lower altitudes like Solang Nala, Fataru and the south portal of the Atal Tunnel has prompted tourists to go further into the Lahaul valley and many of them are reaching as far as Darcha. The weekend has brought the town alive.

The Mall Road is packed with visitors in the evening, while devotees and sightseers are thronging popular attractions like the Hadimba Temple, Vashisht, Club House and the Manu Temple.

After a dull weekend where only 500 to 600 tourist vehicles from other states entered the town every day, Friday saw that number nearly doubling to 1,000. Gajendra Thakur, state president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association, says, “Tourism in Manali is slowly getting back on track.

We are also seeing advance bookings from honeymooning couples and we expect a significant increase in tourist numbers March onwards.”

Hoteliers echoes this positive sentiment. Bhupesh Singh, a hotelier, says that the influx of tourists is steadily increasing. BS Aukta, Deputy General Manager of the Tourism Corporation, says that the weekend occupancy is now reaching around 50 per cent.

Other hotel owners, including Vinay, Mukesh and Raju, say that the weekend occupancy has climbed to nearly 60 per cent, bringing cheer to the local tourism industry.

While the tourist destination of Koksar in Lahaul remains closed due to heavy snowfall, visitors are thoroughly enjoying in the areas around the Atal Tunnel. In a good news for travellers, the picturesque Sissu in Lahaul valley is set to be reopened for tourism activities tomorrow.

A religious prohibition in the valley was also lifted on Saturday, allowing for freer movement and tourism activities. Over 2,500 tourist vehicles reportedly reached Solang Nala and the Atal Tunnel on Saturday.

With temperatures rising, the snow in Solang Nala is melting rapidly. Tourists may only have about a week left to enjoy snow adventure on the Solang grounds.

Local business operators Jagdish and Ved Ram say that the snow cover is disappearing quickly from the main field. However, higher areas like Anjani Mahadev, Dhundhi and Gulaba still have substantial snowpack.

Budhi Prakash Thakur, chairman of the Travel Agent Association of Himachal Pradesh, says that the gradual increase in tourist arrivals is a positive sign. “Advance bookings for March have already begun,” he adds. This signals a hopeful start to the tourist season in this beloved Himalayan paradise.