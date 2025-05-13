Himachal to sell surplus power to other states

While the mercury soaring, hydroelectric power generation in Himachal is being increased to meet the demand of various states, which have evinced interest in purchasing surplus power being generated here.

It has been reliably learnt that many states, including New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, have made requests for power purchase from Himachal. As power production in the state is higher than it’s own requirement, it will now sell electricity to other states.

Sources in the Energy Department reveal that power supply has touched 500 lakh units per day. Since, the power requirement of Himachal dips during summer months, the state will be in a comfortable position to sell extra power to other states, which have put in demand. Even as hydroelectric power generation is peaking, it is expected that in the coming days, the generation will further go up due to clear warm days.

Himachal will sell the electricity produced at various hydroelectric projects to various states while some will be given supply under the banking system.

Under the banking system, Himachal provides power to states like Punjab during the summer when its own requirement declines and gets electricity back during the winter when the demand increases.

Himachal provides surplus power to other states during the summer when hydroelectric power generation is at its peak due to accelerated melting of glaciers. It is between May and October that there is maximum generation in the power projects in the state.

Besides supplying power to other states, which pay the highest rate per unit, the electricity rates also fluctuate at various times of the day.

The power tariffs are highest during peak hours, while they fluctuate at various times during the day. The surplus power will be sold to other states based on the highest bidder.

Rs 4.04 per unit subsidy for farmers

Electricity will be provided to farmers at the concessional rate of only Rs 1 per unit and a notification has been issued in this regard, says a spokesperson for the state government

The state government is committed to providing electricity to farmers at affordable rates.

The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 4.04 per unit, for which a notification has been issued

The spokesperson says that due to a slight delay in the issuance of the notification, some farmers may have received electricity bills at temporarily increased rates

He assures farmers that any excess amount collected from them will be duly adjusted in future bills