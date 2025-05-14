Girls excel in Class X, XII exams again

Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class X and XII exams, the results of which were declared today.

While the girls secured 98.09 pass percentage in the Class X exam, the boys managed a pass percentage of 96.58.

The overall Class X pass percentage was 97.26 per cent. In the Class XII exam, the gap between the boys and the girls was even wider – while the girls secured a pass percentage of 95.03, the boys managed a pass percentage of 90.77. The overall pass percentage of Class XII was 92.76.

The state recorded higher than the national pass percentage in both Class X and Class XII exams. While the overall national pass percentage of Class X was 93.66, the state recorded 97.26 per cent.

In the Class XII exam, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.76 against 88.39 per cent at the national level.

There are 232 schools affiliated to the CBSE in the state. As many as 11,385 students had appeared in the Class XII examination and 10,561 of them were declared pass.

A total of 17,117 students had appeared in the Class X examination and 16,706 of them cleared it.