First snowfall of the year in Himachal, drizzle in plains

Shimla: As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, changes have been seen in the state. The department had issued yellow alert in five districts. Snowfall has started at higher altitude places since Tuesday evening.

Snowfall has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kinnaur. There has been up to two centimeters of snow at some places till late Tuesday evening. Snowfall continues. A slight change was seen in the day temperature in the plains on Tuesday.

Also, there are possibilities of seeing the sun in about half a dozen districts. However, there is a possibility of cold wave after fresh snowfall in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur.

The effect of fog has ended here due to change in weather. Light snowfall occurred in Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur on Tuesday. The weather is likely to remain bad till January 31.

The department has warned of snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur on January 31. During this period, there may be heavy snowfall at one or two places in Lahaul-Spiti.

minimum temperature

Shimla 4.2, Sandarnagar 2.2, Bhuntar 1.9, Kalpa-2.6, Dharamshala 6.4, Una 4.2, Nahan 7.4, Palampur 3.5, Solan 2.5, Manali 1.1, Kangra 5.0, Mandi 2.7, Bilaspur 4.7, Hamirpur 3.5, Dalhousie 3.7, Jubbarhatti 5. 4, Kufri 2.3, Kukumassery -4.9, Narkanda 0.4, Bharmour 3.7, Reckong Peo 0.3 degrees Celsius.