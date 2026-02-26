Himachal’s higher reaches to witness fresh snow on February 27, 28

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness another spell of fresh snow and rain on February 27 and 28.

As per the state’s meteorological department, the higher hills of Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts will be witnessing light snow, along with rain, at isolated places on February 27 and 28.

While the weather across the state will remain dry from March 1 to 2, another spell of light snowfall and rain is very likely to occur in the higher reaches of the state on March 3 and 4. During this period, minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 5°C.

The state, during the last 24 hours, experienced dry weather conditions, with most of the places witnessing a bright sunny day. Minimum temperatures in many places of the state were 2°C to 4°C above normal, ranging between minus 4°C and 14 °C. Similarly, maximum temperatures across the state were also 2°C to 6°C above normal and ranged between 6°V to 28°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded a 7.6°C minimum temperature, while Dharamshala recorded 10°C. Popular tourists’ destination Manali recorded 3.9°C, Kangra 10.8°C, Mandi 9.5°C, Solan 7°C, Bilaspur 11.5°C, Kalpa 1.6°C, Sundernagar 8.7°C, Bhuntar 6.7°C, Nahan 10.9°C, Paonta Sahib 14°C, and Tabo minus 4°C.

With a 28.5°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state, while Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 °C.