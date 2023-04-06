Government Reserves the Right to Change Employees at any Time: High Court

Shimla: The state government reserves the right to transfer the employees at any time. Employees do not have any right to serve at one place for a fixed period.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court clarified this while dismissing the case related to non-completion of normal tenure of three years.

The applicant Abdul Hameed had challenged before the High Court his transfer orders made within one year and four months.

The court made it clear that the government reserves the right to transfer its employees anytime in public interest or administrative necessity.

As per the case the applicant was transferred from Churah Forest Division to Tundah Wildlife Block Khajjiar on the basis of administrative exigencies.

It was the allegation of the applicant that he was transferred within one year and four months, whereas, based on the transfer policy of the Government, he cannot be transferred without completing the normal tenure of three years.

The applicant had also alleged that he was transferred on the basis of DO note. Rejecting the petition of the applicant, the court said that the normal tenure of an employee in the transfer policy is three years, but it cannot be called a complete mandate.

The government had also denied the allegation of transfer of the applicant on the basis of DO note.