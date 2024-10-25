Shimla’s fresh air invites tourist surge from pollution-weary neighbouring states

As pollution levels continue to rise in neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), the pristine mountain air of Himachal Pradesh’s capital, Shimla, is attracting a surge of tourists.

Under the clear blue skies, visitors are flocking to the region, drawn by the clean environment, fresh air and the stunning panoramic views of Shimla, the “Queen of the Hills.”

Environmental experts emphasize that the air quality in Himachal Pradesh is notably better than that in many urban areas of North India.

Dr SK Atri, a Scientific Officer and Environmental Expert in the Department of Environment Science and Technology Department of the state government said, “The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Himachal Pradesh is currently under control.

In Shimla, the AQI remains well below the standard limits and is classified as ‘very good.’ This is especially evident in places like Manali, Dharamshala, and Sundar Nagar, though there are some concerns in the industrial regions of the plains.”

Dr Atri further elaborated on the efforts being made to maintain air quality in the state, “The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board monitors air quality in almost all cities and industrial zones round-the-clock.

Parameters like PM 10 and PM 2.5, which can cause respiratory diseases, are closely observed, ensuring they stay within safe limits.

We also monitor gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen, which remain under control. This comprehensive monitoring helps ensure that the air quality remains beneficial for both residents and tourists,” said Atri.

Highlighting the state government’s proactive measures to maintain the air quality, he added, “Recently, under the orders of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, we have implemented automatic 24-hour air quality monitoring.

New monitoring stations are being set up to continuously assess 15 different air quality parameters. This will enable us to maintain and monitor the environmental quality effectively, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for all visitors.”

Dara Singh, a tourist from Haryana, shared his experiences and said, “The weather here is very good. There is no pollution here at all. The greenery is great. Back home, pollution is so high that you can see the dirt in the air. Here, it’s peaceful, and the greenery is beautiful.

The air quality is so good that even after wearing the same clothes for a couple of days, they don’t get as dirty as they would back home. I am retired, and I keep visiting this place. The air here is refreshing, and people are very welcoming.”

Dheeraj, another visitor from Chandigarh, spoke about the stark contrast he noticed between Shimla and his home city and said, “Nowadays, pollution has increased a lot in Chandigarh.

But here, I could see the stars at night–something that is no longer possible in Chandigarh. The air is crisp, and the weather is cold. We hadn’t prepared for such a chill, given that it’s still warm in Chandigarh.

The air quality is so good here, and I think everyone should learn from how the locals maintain it. It’s inspiring to see how clean the surroundings are, unlike the litter-strewn streets of other cities. It’s a lesson we should all take back home.”

The influx of tourists is not only a sign of the region’s environmental allure but also a boost to the local economy. Many small businesses, including hotels and restaurants, benefit from the increased footfall during this pre-winter season.

The period from October to January, before the full-fledged winter season sets in, is particularly attractive for visitors seeking a more serene experience away from the bustling crowds that flock to the hills during the peak season.

Dr Atri emphasized the health benefits of Shimla’s clean air, inviting more tourists to visit. “The air in this region acts as a natural health enhancer.

Breathing in this fresh mountain air can be a rejuvenating experience, especially for those escaping the polluted urban centres. Himachal Pradesh welcomes tourists to come and experience this breath of fresh air, which is not just refreshing but also supports the state’s economy.”

As the festive and winter season approaches, the hospitality sector in Shimla is gearing up to welcome more tourists, offering a chance to experience clear skies and clean air–luxuries that have become scarce in many other parts of the country.

With an emphasis on sustainable tourism and the state’s robust efforts in maintaining air quality, Shimla remains a top destination for those seeking a tranquil escape amidst