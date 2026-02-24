HPPSC launches ‘HPPSC APPLICANT’ and ‘HPPSC ATTENDANCE’ apps

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) today launched the “HPPSC APPLICANT” and “HPPSC ATTENDANCE” apps, enables the candidates to submit their application forms through mobile from anywhere and anytime, without the need to visit cyber cafés, common service centres.

The app has been made available for download on Google Play Store.

Speaking about the apps, Nivedita Negi, Secretary, HPPSC said, “This initiative is particularly beneficial for candidates residing in remote and rural areas, who often face challenges in accessing online facilities.

The mobile-based system ensures that applicants can conveniently complete the application process using their smart phones and also save their time and money.”

“Further the “HPPSC Attendance” app for Face Authentication based on Artificial Intelligence has been introduced as an additional security measure in the examination process.

Face Authentication enables real-time verification of candidates at the time of examination through a secure mobile-based system. The facial image of the candidate captured during the application process is matched with the live photograph captured at the time of entry in the examination centre,” said the Secretary.

“This process will help prevent impersonation and strengthen the transparency and integrity of the examination process” she added.

Negi further said that the Commission is also in the process to introduce Aadhaar based Authentication in OTR (One Time Registration System).

“For this purpose, the commission has been notified by the state government to perform authentication and use of Aadhaar for establishing identity of candidates at various stages of recruitment.

This will further mark a significant step towards strengthening examination integrity, transparency and ensuring fair and smooth conduct of examination,” she said.