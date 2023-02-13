Winter-Closed Schools will Open from Today; Instructions Issued for mid-day meal, clean Water for Cooking, Cleanliness is very Important

In the winter-closed schools of the state, schoolchildren will return on Monday after the holidays of about one and a half months. Instructions have been issued to all the schools in this regard by the Education Department.

Along with opening the schools, new guidelines have also been issued to the schools. Especially after Covid, the Education Department is already alert to ensure that no negligence comes to the fore again in the schools.

The Education Department has issued new instructions for the mid-day meal made in schools. In this, the duty of the school head has been imposed that all the employees who are preparing the food, will especially use clean water for cooking.

Along with this, special care will also be taken to see whether the cooking place is completely clean or not.

The school administration will have to pay special attention to ensure that there is no laxity on the part of the staff to prepare the mid-day meal.

It may be noted that winter and summer closing schools have been opened in the state, while schools will open in tribal areas from February 15. In such a situation, now all kinds of guidelines are being followed properly in the schools.

Earlier, there was confusion regarding the opening of schools, but now the schools will open from Monday itself. After this, the annual examinations of the students are to be held in the month of March.

The results of the students will be declared on March 31 and on the same day, an e-dialog program will also be organized with the students. Although all the schools have completed their syllabus, there are still some schools where the syllabus of the students is yet to be finished.

In such a situation, it is now the responsibility of the teachers to complete the syllabus as soon as possible, so that the students can be guided on time and the examination results can also be declared on time.