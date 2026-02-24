Vehicles, industry top pollution chart in Himachal

Vehicular and industrial emissions are now the biggest pollution threats to Himachal Pradesh, with projections warning of a fivefold rise in industrial emissions by 2047 if urgent mitigation measures are not enforced.

This stark assessment comes from a comprehensive analysis of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) and other non-CO2 pollutants conducted by the State Department of Environment, Science Technology and Climate Change, with support from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development and The Energy and Resources Institute. The report was released by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The findings underline that long-term decarbonisation alone will not shield the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Rapid cuts in SLCPs, particularly methane and black carbon, are critical to slow near-term warming and improve air quality. Experts warn that in a mountain state like Himachal, climate risks compound faster and hit harder.

Transport remains the largest contributor to nitrogen oxides (NOx), with 2019 estimates pegging emissions at 187 kilotonnes annually.

Diesel combustion from commercial vehicles, tourist fleets and freight movement is the primary source. Pollution is heavily concentrated in tourism hubs such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala, which together host nearly two crore visitors every year.

Industrial emissions are clustered in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Kala Amb and Parwanoo, where coal and petcoke-based combustion drives sulphur dioxide (SO2), particulate matter and NOx levels. Inefficient standalone boilers and heavy fossil fuel dependence have further raised emission intensity.

The ecological stakes are high. Black carbon deposition on snow accelerates glacier melt by reducing surface reflectivity, threatening long-term water security and downstream river systems. The report links rising emissions to increased risks of flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

The economic fallout could be equally severe. Himachal’s climate-sensitive economy, anchored in agriculture, horticulture and tourism, is already witnessing shifts in crop cycles and declining apple productivity due to changing temperature and rainfall patterns.

The report concludes that sub-national action is indispensable. Without targeted policies on clean transport, industrial fuel transition, waste management and forest fire control, Himachal’s development trajectory could undermine its ecological stability. The warning is clear: act now, or risk irreversible damage to the Himalayan lifeline.