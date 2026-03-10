Kavinder Gupta takes oath as Himachal Governor, lists tourism, environment as priorities

Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple ceremony held at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday. Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh and his wife Mitra Ghosh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and members of his Cabinet were present on the occasion.

Later, interacting with mediapersons, Gupta expressed gratitude to the President of India for appointing him to the constitutional office. He said he would work strictly in accordance with the Constitution and maintain close coordination with the state government.

“The office of the Governor is a constitutional responsibility. The Governor does not belong to any political party and works for the overall development of the state and society,” he said.

Gupta said he would strive to carry forward the initiatives started by previous Governors and seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister and the state government in completing them on priority.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the field of education and said efforts would be made to further improve the quality of education in the state.

Referring to his earlier experience as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Gupta said the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh were similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“During my tenure in Ladakh, I travelled more than 10,000 km within seven months. I am familiar with the challenges of hilly regions,” he said, adding that the hospitality of the people of Himachal Pradesh had deeply impressed him.

Highlighting his priorities, the Governor said he would focus on environmental protection, enhancing the state’s green cover, preserving cultural heritage and strengthening tourism, particularly religious tourism.

He also stressed the importance of quality education, skill development and effective implementation of the National Education Policy by integrating Indian values with modern education.

Gupta said special attention would be given to tribal development, promotion of natural farming, youth welfare and strengthening the campaign against drug abuse. Efforts would also be made to ensure effective implemented of Central schemes to improve infrastructure and connectivity in remote areas of the state.

He further said that initiatives such as education, value-based learning and counselling would be strengthened to make the campaign for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh more effective. Sports initiatives like Khelo India could also be linked with such efforts to engage the youth positively.

The Governor also emphasised the importance of development in border areas adjoining China and said schemes like the Vibrant Village Programme would be promoted.