Primary Health Centres in Jawali, Nurpur without doctors, rural medical services hit

Contrary to the tall claims of the state government of strengthening healthcare facilities, four Primary Health Centres (PHCs) each in Nagrota Surian health block in neighbouring Jawali subdivision and Nurpur health block are functioning without regular doctors.

The absence of doctors, and pharmacists as well in some cases, has badly affected rural healthcare services in these areas.

The practice of deploying doctors from other health institutions on deputation is also disrupting the normal functioning of the out-patient departments (OPDs) in rural PHCs.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, the PHCs at Bharmar, Dharonh and Chalwara in Nagrota Surian health block have no doctors.

The lone doctor posted at the PHC at Durana village in Doll gram panchayat has been sent on deputation to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nagrota Surian. The posts of Medical Officer at these PHCs have been lying vacant for the past several months, causing inconvenience to patients.

The CHC at Kuther village in Kangra district has two sanctioned posts of doctor and one of them is vacant, affecting indoor and emergency healthcare services.

Former Block Development Committee (BDC) members Sadhu Ram Rana and Kusum Devi, former panchayat pradhan Shalu Devi and Mahila Mandal leaders Reeta Sharma and Reeta Rana say that the shifting of the lone doctor from the PHC at Durana to the CHC at Nagrota Surian on deputation has left patients in distress.

They say that healthcare services in Doll and its adjoining gram panchayats, namely Paddar, Haarchakian, Thehar, Bhewa and Nadolli, have been thrown into disarray after the doctor was sent on deputation.

Residents of these panchayats have expressed concern over the vacant posts and warned that they will launch an agitation if the state government fails to post regular doctors in the rural health institutions.

A similar situation prevails in Nurpur health block where the posts of Medical Officer are vacant at the PHCs at Sadwan, Rinna, Bassa-Waziran and Tikka-Nagrota, causing inconvenience to patients.

The PHC at Sadwan, located on the Nurpur-Chamba highway, is considered one of the most significant rural health institutions in the region. Before the doctor’s post fell vacant about six months ago, the PHC used to cater to around 60 to 70 patients every day.

Sources say that under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Abbott Pharmaceutical Company had adopted the PHC, Sadwan, in July last year to upgrade its infrastructure and maintain the facility for three years.

The project was implemented through the Americares India Foundation, an NGO that has modernised the clinical laboratory and developed a waiting area for OPD patients. However, as the posts of doctor and pharmacist are lying vacant, these upgraded facilities are proving to be ineffective.

Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Dr Vivek Karol says that the situation has arisen as several Medical Officers posted at rural health institutions have been selected for postgraduate studies in government medical colleges. He adds that the state Health Department is making efforts to fill the vacancies.