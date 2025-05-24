Flashfloods in Sutlej after heavy rainfall, 20 vehicles damaged in Kullu’s Nirmand

Flashfloods in the Sutlej triggered by heavy rain yesterday swept away several parked vehicles and caused significant damage at Jagatkhana panchayat in Nirmand subdivision of Kullu district, adjacent to Rampur town of Shimla district.

According to SDM, Nirmand, Manmohan Singh, around 15 vehicles were partially damaged while at least five were completely damaged due to the flashfloods. The vehicles were parked on the roadside when the gushing waters of the Sutlej suddenly surged through the area and swept away some of them.

Fortunately, there was no loss of human life or damage to residential property reported in the incident. “Heavy rain lashed the region late in the evening, leading to a rapid rise in the water level of the river, triggering flashfloods,” the SDM said.

The local authorities responded promptly to assess damage. They were now working to clear debris and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The administration urged local residents to remain alert during the ongoing pre-monsoon season and avoid parking vehicles near vulnerable water channels. A formal report is being prepared and compensation payment to vehicle owners was under consideration.