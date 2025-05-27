Lahaul-Spiti cops issue traffic advisory after celebrity Sonu Sood’s video

A viral video circulating on social media showing a popular Bollywood actor allegedly violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district has prompted swift action from the district police.

According to a senior police officer, the video appears to be from the year 2023, though its authenticity is still under verification.

The investigation has been entrusted to the DSP Headquarters in Keylong. “Appropriate legal action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry,” the official stated.

Following this incident, the District Police of Lahaul-Spiti has issued a strict advisory to all rental bike operators in the region.

The advisory mandates all rental agencies to educate and caution their clients about adhering strictly to traffic laws.

Riders are required to wear helmets at all times—both drivers and pillion riders—and must carry valid documents, including a driving licence, vehicle registration, insurance papers and government-issued ID.

Tourists have been warned against reckless activities such as overspeeding, stunt riding, dangerous overtaking, off-roading, and other forms of negligent behaviour. The police have emphasised that such actions will invite strict legal consequences.

In addition, travellers are urged to stay updated on real-time weather conditions and road advisories via the district police’s social media platforms.

Lahaul-Spiti’s weather can change unpredictably, particularly in high mountain passes and remote areas, posing risks to unprepared travellers.

In emergencies or mechanical breakdowns, tourists can contact the District Disaster Management Authority (Mob: 94594-61355) or the Police Control Room (Mob: 89880-92298) for assistance.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote on his Facebook wall: “Safety First. We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET.”