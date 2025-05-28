2 youths electrocuted in Parwanoo as motorcycle gets entangled in loose high-tension wires

Two youths were electrocuted as the motorcycle they were riding got entangled in loose high-tension wires in Tikri Naryal area of Parwanoo in this district on Tuesday night.

They suffered severe burns and were rushed to the ESI Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Basant Kumar, 35, was a resident of Rae Bareli and Brajesh Kumar, 22, a resident of Kushinagar, both in Uttar Pradesh.

The two after work at a printing press were returning to their rented accommodation.

The police have registered an FIR under sections of a reckless act endangering the safety of others and culpable homicide.

SP Gaurav Singh said the loose wires were live; had the power supply been cut after the wires got loose, the accident could have been averted.

Executive engineer Vikas Gupta said the pin insulator of a regulator had burst causing a blast that left the wires loose. Since the incident took place at night, the loose wires scattered on the road could not be spotted, he added.