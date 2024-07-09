Landslide partially disrupts traffic movement on Circular Road in Shimla; restoration work in progress

Traffic movement on Circular Road in Shimla was partially disrupted after a landslide occurred near the site of an under-construction parking lot near Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a portion of the road sunk due to rainfall. However, no loss was reported in the incident.

Taking immediate action, the district administration restored traffic movement on the road on one side and covered the sinking section with tarpaulin to prevent any further impact from the rain.

As a precautionary measure, the power supply to an electric pole located at the site was cut off to prevent from damages.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap along with other senior officials of the district administration reached the spot upon receiving the information and took stock of the situation.

The DC said that the Superintending Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department has been instructed to start relief work at the site early in the morning to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

He assured that traffic arrangements would remain smooth at the site.

Additionally, there is a water supply pipe at the incident site. Instructions have been given to officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure its safety.

The DC also appealed to the people to remain vigilant during the monsoon season and immediately report any such incidents to the administration.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri at Shimla Municipal Corporation along with other officials also visited the spot. He said that restoration work is going on and the road will be complete within a week.