Proud moment for state: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Jagat Prakash Nadda on becoming the national president of the BJP in New Delhi yesterday. He wished him a successful tenure. He said that it was a proud moment that a leader from the state has attained the topmost post in the party organisation.

“It is a proud moment for the state as JP Nadda has become the national president of the BJP,” said state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal.

About 5,000 BJP workers attired in traditional dresses and carrying traditional musical instruments gathered in New Delhi to celebrate Nadda’s election. In Shimla, party workers distributed sweets near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and party leaders from the state also congratulated Nadda on the occasion.

