Himachal Weather: Clear weather till 11, Rain again from 12

Shimla: There is a possibility of clear weather in Himachal Pradesh till June 11. The Meteorological Department estimates that the weather will remain clear in the state till June 11.

Although in the meantime light showers of rain may fall in many areas of the state, but the weather will remain clear in most areas.

From June 12, the weather will again change in the state. Director of Meteorological Center Shimla, Surendra Paul says that on June 12, a yellow alert has been issued in the state for rain and hailstorm with strong thunderstorms.

During this, except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, there is a possibility of hailstorm with strong thunderstorm in all the districts of the state.

Maximum Temperature

Shimla 24.4, Sundernagar 34.1, Bhuntar 32.2, Kalpa 22.5, Dharamshala 29.0, Una 36.3, Mashobra 24.7, Barthin 24.9, Dhaulakuan 36.2, Siobagh 27.8, Reckong Peo 27.2, Jubbarhatti 27.2, Dalhousie 23.6, Hamirpur 35.9, Mandi 35.2, Kangra 32.7, Manali 24 °C

This time there will be less rain in the monsoon

The Meteorological Center Shimla has estimated that this time the state receives less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season.

Normally, Himachal Pradesh receives 734 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, but this time it is expected to rain only around 695 mm. That is, there will be 92 percent rain in this monsoon season.