Landslides disrupt traffic in Kangra, supply of essential goods delayed

Intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall over the past two days triggered landslides at multiple locations in Kangra district, disrupting road connectivity. Two deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours.

Pinki Devi (52) died after slipping into the Manuni khud while on morning walk in Kangra town. The riverbank had become dangerously slippery due to rain.

In another incident, Vipin Kumar (45), a resident of Rajana village in Indora tehsil, died of a snakebite. The snake reportedly entered his house from nearby waterlogged fields

A total of 24 deaths have been reported due to heavy rain in the continuing monsoon season.

A major landslide blocked the National Highway near Kangra in the early hours of Tuesday, cutting off the only major road link to Dharamsala, McLeodganj and the adjoining areas.

Traffic from Chandigarh, Shimla and Hamirpur came to a standstill, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway for hours. Essential supplies, including milk and newspapers, were delayed for several hours.

The restoration teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) worked amid the downpour to clear the debris, finally reopening the road after five hours.

“I was stuck here since 4 am. The JCB machines arrived around 8 am,” said a newspaper delivery driver en route to Dharamsala.

The landslides were also reported from Bhaali near Shahpur, Jaisinghpur, Ranital, and 32 Miles, blocking traffic on several internal roads.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway was temporarily closed during the morning hours due to debris.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said all national highways and state roads were cleared of debris by evening but due to recurring landslides near Kangra, only one-way traffic was allowed as precaution.